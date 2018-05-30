Nate Bauer - BWI Editor

To be clear, the question is not whether the Nittany Lion senior signal-caller will win the 2018 Heisman.

To be even more clear, at least in my mind, the question as to McSorley's viability as a true Heisman candidate - one that not only puts together the type of season that warrants a year-long conversation, but also has the name recognition and early attention to earn the votes necessary for an invitation to New York - largely demands another question to be answered alongside it.

Specifically, how is Penn State's offense is going to perform in the 2018 season?

Without Joe Moorhead. Without Saquon Barkley. Without Mike Gesicki. Without DaeSean Hamilton.

Really, when we're talking about McSorley and any whiff of a Heisman candidacy, let alone a possible win, that's what we're actually talking about.

On both counts, at least at this juncture in the offseason, my answer is a relatively optimistic one toward McSorley and the Nittany Lions as a whole.

And it starts up front.

The big boys in front of McSorley will be the best collection of talent, experience and size that he's enjoyed in either of his two previous seasons as a starter at Penn State. So for as much as the absences at the skill positions will lead to handwringing among the faithful fans ahead of the 2018 season, the reality for the Nittany Lions is that the opportunities for explosive playmaking are likely to be even more plentiful for McSorley and his targets than in recent years.

Now, does anyone know yet what the impact of an unknown quantity at tight end will mean to new offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne and Penn State's system? Can anyone predict the ability of Penn State's other wideouts to wholly complement Juwan Johnson? Is the dynamic of opposing defenses keying on Barkley going to shift to McSorley and the passing game now, leaving Miles Sanders to run free?

I don't know. I'm not a genie.

But I do sense that the presence of a fully formed offensive line will open more avenues to consistent success than even the presence of generational positional talent like Barkley and Gesicki. With that in mind, and McSorley at the center of all of it, my instinct is to guess that the quarterback will produce improved numbers on his 66.5 completion percentage, 3,750 yards passing, 28 passing touchdowns, and 153.7 QBR last season.

At a position most favorable to posting the gaudy numbers Heisman voters drool over, with a schedule that is chock full of national TV broadcast quality games, McSorley will have every opportunity to earn that consideration ahead of a season not necessarily bulging with QB Heisman contenders.

In other words, the answer is yes, he'll be in New York in December.