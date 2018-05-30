BWI Round Table: McSorley musings
The start of Penn State's 2018 season is still a full three months away, but BWI is ready to start pondering some of the bigger questions that will dominate the summer months leading into the action. Today, we begin our offseason series with prognostications for Trace McSorley's senior season as a Nittany Lion.
The Question: Will Trace McSorley earn an invitation to the 2018 Heisman Award Ceremony in New York?
Nate Bauer - BWI Editor
To be clear, the question is not whether the Nittany Lion senior signal-caller will win the 2018 Heisman.
To be even more clear, at least in my mind, the question as to McSorley's viability as a true Heisman candidate - one that not only puts together the type of season that warrants a year-long conversation, but also has the name recognition and early attention to earn the votes necessary for an invitation to New York - largely demands another question to be answered alongside it.
Specifically, how is Penn State's offense is going to perform in the 2018 season?
Without Joe Moorhead. Without Saquon Barkley. Without Mike Gesicki. Without DaeSean Hamilton.
Really, when we're talking about McSorley and any whiff of a Heisman candidacy, let alone a possible win, that's what we're actually talking about.
On both counts, at least at this juncture in the offseason, my answer is a relatively optimistic one toward McSorley and the Nittany Lions as a whole.
And it starts up front.
The big boys in front of McSorley will be the best collection of talent, experience and size that he's enjoyed in either of his two previous seasons as a starter at Penn State. So for as much as the absences at the skill positions will lead to handwringing among the faithful fans ahead of the 2018 season, the reality for the Nittany Lions is that the opportunities for explosive playmaking are likely to be even more plentiful for McSorley and his targets than in recent years.
Now, does anyone know yet what the impact of an unknown quantity at tight end will mean to new offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne and Penn State's system? Can anyone predict the ability of Penn State's other wideouts to wholly complement Juwan Johnson? Is the dynamic of opposing defenses keying on Barkley going to shift to McSorley and the passing game now, leaving Miles Sanders to run free?
I don't know. I'm not a genie.
But I do sense that the presence of a fully formed offensive line will open more avenues to consistent success than even the presence of generational positional talent like Barkley and Gesicki. With that in mind, and McSorley at the center of all of it, my instinct is to guess that the quarterback will produce improved numbers on his 66.5 completion percentage, 3,750 yards passing, 28 passing touchdowns, and 153.7 QBR last season.
At a position most favorable to posting the gaudy numbers Heisman voters drool over, with a schedule that is chock full of national TV broadcast quality games, McSorley will have every opportunity to earn that consideration ahead of a season not necessarily bulging with QB Heisman contenders.
In other words, the answer is yes, he'll be in New York in December.
Tim Owen - BWI Staff
No.
Do I think McSorley has his best season yet as a senior? Yes. Do I think he’ll finish as one of the best passers in the country and put up some of the best numbers of anyone else? Of course. But can all that guarantee him a ticket to the Heisman ceremony? I’m not a believer yet.
With early preseason odds of 20-to-1 to win the trophy, McSorley enters the 2018 season with eight other players seeded ahead of him on the Vegas wager sheet. As nonconsequential as those are – the preseason favorite seldom wins at the end – it does reveal my point. McSorley is already being overlooked despite being the best quarterback in the Big Ten the past two seasons. In my opinion it’s going to take a nearly flawless performance, from the first game until the last, in order for an undersized QB with a reserved personality to overcome that.
Too often the Heisman is won by hype and publicity, and even that wasn’t enough for Saquon Barkley to get an invite a year ago. A quarterback, as opposed to a running back, McSorley might have better chances than his former teammate, but even if there aren't any preconceived bias against Penn State players, I’m not ready to put my money on it at this point.
Ryan Snyder - BWI Recruiting Analyst
Why not?
Sure, the Lions have lost a lot of McSorley’s best weapons in 2017, but it’s not like James Franklin and his staff have been struggling to recruit elite talent in recent years. Juwan Johnson and DeAndre Thompkins have already proven that they can make big plays when necessary, while guys like Mac Hippenhammer and KJ Hamler are primed for a breakout season. As long as McSorley has the receivers, and I believe he does, there’s no reason why he can’t throw for at least 3,800 yards this upcoming season.
If he’s able to do that, Lamar Jackson and Johnny Manziel have proven that you can do the rest with your legs. Do I expect him to rush for 1,500 yards like Jackson did in 2016 or the 1,400 yards that Manziel had in 2012? No, that’s unlikely to happen, but McSorley is going to have the best offensive line that he’s had since taking over in 2015.
When you add in the fact that Saquon Barkley is gone, he’s all but guaranteed more chunk plays with his feet this season. If McSorley can just get close to 1,000 yards rushing, plus all the extra rushing touchdowns that’ll come with those yards, I think he has a great chance to be invited to New York this December.
