Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-03 12:50:09 -0600') }} football Edit

UPDATED: BWI Projected Scholarship Roster

BWI Staff
BWI Staff

Here's an updated look at Penn State's projected scholarship roster for the 2019 season.

For complete clarity, this is in no way representative of a depth chart. Rather, this provides an opportunity to see which positions are filled with scholarship players, and the class breakdowns that accompany them.

Check out our breakdown, below.

* denotes redshirt used

2019 Penn State Projected Scholarship Roster
Pos Fresh RS Fresh Soph Junior Senior

QB

Roberson

Johnson

Levis*

Clifford*


Stevens*

RB

Cain

Ford


Brown*

Slade



WR

Dunmore

George*

Shorter*

Dotson

Hamler*

Hippen-hammer*

Sullivan-Brown*


Johnson*

Polk*

TE

Strange

Kuntz*

Freiermuth

Dalton*

Bowers*

Holland*

OL

Wallace

Wormley

Effner*

Scruggs*

Walker*

Holmes*

Miranda*

Fries*

Gellerstedt*

Menet*

Whigan

Gonzalez*

DE

Beamon

Isaac

Oweh*

Tarburton*


Joseph*

Matos

Simmons*

Toney*


DT


Culpepper*

Hawkins*

Barber*

Hansard*

Thorpe*

Mustipher

Jordan*

Shelton*

Windsor*

LB

Dixon

Smith

Katshir*

Brooks*

Luketa

Parsons


Brown

Miller*

Johnson

CB

Ellis

Wilson

Porter

Rudolph

Gordon*

Brown*

Johnson*

Castro-Fields

McPhearson*

Reid*

S



Sutherland*

Wade

Brisker

Monroe*

Petrishen*

Taylor*

K/P



Pinegar


Gillikin

#

16

13

21

15

15

Tot

16/85

29/85

50/85

65/85

80/85
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}