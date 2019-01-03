UPDATED: BWI Projected Scholarship Roster
Here's an updated look at Penn State's projected scholarship roster for the 2019 season.
For complete clarity, this is in no way representative of a depth chart. Rather, this provides an opportunity to see which positions are filled with scholarship players, and the class breakdowns that accompany them.
Check out our breakdown, below.
* denotes redshirt used
|Pos
|Fresh
|RS Fresh
|Soph
|Junior
|Senior
|
QB
|
Roberson
Johnson
|
Levis*
|
Clifford*
|
|
Stevens*
|
RB
|
Cain
Ford
|
|
Brown*
Slade
|
|
|
WR
|
Dunmore
|
George*
Shorter*
|
Dotson
Hamler*
Hippen-hammer*
Sullivan-Brown*
|
|
Johnson*
Polk*
|
TE
|
Strange
|
Kuntz*
|
Freiermuth
|
Dalton*
|
Bowers*
Holland*
|
OL
|
Wallace
Wormley
|
Effner*
Scruggs*
Walker*
|
Holmes*
Miranda*
|
Fries*
Gellerstedt*
Menet*
Whigan
|
Gonzalez*
|
DE
|
Beamon
Isaac
|
Oweh*
Tarburton*
|
|
Joseph*
Matos
Simmons*
Toney*
|
|
DT
|
|
Culpepper*
Hawkins*
|
Barber*
Hansard*
Thorpe*
Mustipher
|
Jordan*
Shelton*
|
Windsor*
|
LB
|
Dixon
Smith
|
Katshir*
|
Brooks*
Luketa
Parsons
|
|
Brown
Miller*
Johnson
|
CB
|
Ellis
Wilson
Porter
Rudolph
|
Gordon*
|
Brown*
Johnson*
|
Castro-Fields
McPhearson*
|
Reid*
|
S
|
|
|
Sutherland*
|
Wade
Brisker
|
Monroe*
Petrishen*
Taylor*
|
K/P
|
|
|
Pinegar
|
|
Gillikin
|
#
|
16
|
13
|
21
|
15
|
15
|
Tot
|
16/85
|
29/85
|
50/85
|
65/85
|
80/85