BWI Photos: Underclassmen Combine I
Ryan Snyder •
BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst
Penn State hosted its first prospect camp of the summer Saturday. Check out our gallery of some of the best prospects in attendance here!
Ath. Curtis Jacobs
LB Mitchell Melton
LB Ethan West
DB Isaiah Johnson
WR Keenan Nelson
Coaches
WR Coach David Corley
Offensive Coordinator Ricky Rahne
