BWI Photos: Rivals Camp - New Jersey

Penn State's Class of 2022 is already up to 10 commitments, three of whom were in New Jersey Sunday for Rivals Camp. In addition to quarterback Beau Pribula, who has worked out at multiple camps this spring, we also saw wide receiver Anthony Ivey and defensive end Ken Talley make the trip. Check out some the best images of those three, plus other Penn State targets in both the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes.

