BWI Photos: Recruits at the Indiana game
Penn State hosted a handful of committed players Saturday, plus a few scholarship prospects in the Class of 2021 & 2022. Check out our recruiting photo gallery above!
CLICK HERE FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF CONFIRMED ATTENDEES
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook