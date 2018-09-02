Join the Rivals community!
BWI Photos: PSU 45 - App. St. 38
Steve Manuel
BWI Photographer
It wasn't pretty, but Penn State pulled out an important 45-38 win over Appalachian State Saturday in the 2018 season-opener. BWI Photographer Steve Manuel was inside Beaver Stadium to take in all the best action. Check out his gallery here!
