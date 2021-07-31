BWI Photos: Penn State's Lasch Bash Barbecue

Penn State's football staff welcomed more than 30 top prospects to University Park for its marquee recruiting event of the summer Saturday. The Lasch Bash has been around for almost a decade now, and it's produced commitments nearly every year. With the Class of 2022 all but full currently, only time will tell this year, but it'll surely play a major role when prospects in the next class, the Class of 2023, decide.

So, who all was in attendance? BWI's Nate Bauer made his way to Beaver Stadium this afternoon when players arrived. Check out out complete photo gallery below.

Related: Learn the latest news & notes from Penn State's Lasch Bash