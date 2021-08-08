BWI Photos: Penn State Media Day II
In addition to the photo gallery that BWI photographer Steve Manuel put together, reporter Ryan Snyder also took a few photos of his own during Saturday's media day event inside Beaver Stadium.
Penn State Nittany Lion fans can check out his photo gallery below.
