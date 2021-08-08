 Penn State Nittany Lions Football Photos: August 7 Media Day
BWI Photos: Penn State Media Day II

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder
In addition to the photo gallery that BWI photographer Steve Manuel put together, reporter Ryan Snyder also took a few photos of his own during Saturday's media day event inside Beaver Stadium.

Penn State Nittany Lion fans can check out his photo gallery below.

Missed any of our Penn State Football 20201 Preseason Media Day coverage?

Inside the Den: Preseason Media Day Practice News & Notes

Column: For Penn State football, optimism ahead of season comes hard-earned

Adisa Isaac's status updated by Penn State's James Franklin ahead of season

How a 'battle-tested' Sean Clifford is building trust with OC Mike Yurcich

Mike Yurcich shares where he'll call plays from, talks Penn State QBs, more

BWI's Greg Pickel and Nate Bauer recap Penn State's 2021 media day

James Franklin, coordinators talk at Penn State media day: Watch

Three takeaways from James Franklin's Penn State media day press conference

Five Penn State football thoughts after the Nittany Lions' media day

Bolstered by spring practices, QB Ta'Quan Roberson confident this preseason

Penn State football coaches explain position change for Jesse Luketa


{{ article.author_name }}