 BWI Photos: Penn State football Gate E Beaver Stadium project nears end
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-24 17:43:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 16th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

Less than three weeks from PenN State football's first home game of the season, a Sept. 11 date with Ball State set for 3:30 p.m., the major offseason project at Beaver Stadium is nearing its completion.

At the northeast corner of the Nittany Lions' home, the Gate E entrance underwent an expansion project through the course of the summer that was meant to alleviate the bottleneck both coming into and exiting the stadium on game days in the fall.

In that vein, the Penn State athletic department issued a statement earlier in the summer indicating the the project was meant to "open additional entry points to allow fans to enter the stadium in a timely manner and relieve congestion at the gate."

Now, about 10 weeks after construction began on the project, it appears to be nearing its completion.

The area around the gate has been cleared of all materials and heavy equipment, leaving only a chain link fence to protect the newly paved landing area and a thin string to protect the grassy area around the project.

Below, are images of the project as it appears on August 24, as well as images from our two prior updates earlier this month and at the beginning of the project in June.

AUGUST 24 GATE E PROJECT PHOTOS

Penn State Nittany Lions football Beaver Stadium construction project.
The view of Beaver Stadium's Gate E entryway, which has undergone renovations this summer to alleviate congestion at ingress and egress. (Nate Bauer/BWI)
Penn State Nittany Lions football Beaver Stadium construction project.
The retaining wall around Beaver Stadium's north end zone has been expanded to accommodate the Gate E landing area.
Penn State Nittany Lions football Beaver Stadium construction project.
The landing area outside of Gate E has been expanded from its previous width.
Penn State Nittany Lions football Beaver Stadium construction project.
Chain link fencing still protects the expanded landing area, with a gently sloping hill down to the grass parking areas along Porter Rd. and Park Ave.

Compare the site now against its look in June and even three weeks ago this month below:

EARLY JUNE GATE E CONSTRUCTION IMAGES

Penn State Nittany Lions Football Beaver Stadium
View of Beaver Stadium's Gate E from Park Ave.
Penn State Nittany Lions Football Beaver Stadium
The project is aiming to alleviate the choke point of ingress and egress in the stadium's northwest corner.
Penn State Nittany Lions Football Beaver Stadium

AUGUST UPDATE: BEAVER STADIUM GATE E EXPANSION PROJECT 

Penn State NIttany Lions football Beaver Stadium
Work has been done to broaden the walkway into Beaver Stadium at Gate E on the northeast side of the stadium. (Nate Bauer/BWI)
Penn State NIttany Lions football Beaver Stadium
View of the new retaining wall jutting out from the perimeter of the stadium toward Porter Rd. on the east side. (Nate Bauer/BWI)
Penn State NIttany Lions football Beaver Stadium
Penn State NIttany Lions football Beaver Stadium
Construction is ongoing as Penn State's first home game of the season approaches in just over a month.

*******

