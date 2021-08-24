BWI Photos: Penn State football Gate E Beaver Stadium project nears end

Less than three weeks from PenN State football's first home game of the season, a Sept. 11 date with Ball State set for 3:30 p.m., the major offseason project at Beaver Stadium is nearing its completion.

At the northeast corner of the Nittany Lions' home, the Gate E entrance underwent an expansion project through the course of the summer that was meant to alleviate the bottleneck both coming into and exiting the stadium on game days in the fall.

In that vein, the Penn State athletic department issued a statement earlier in the summer indicating the the project was meant to "open additional entry points to allow fans to enter the stadium in a timely manner and relieve congestion at the gate."

Now, about 10 weeks after construction began on the project, it appears to be nearing its completion.

The area around the gate has been cleared of all materials and heavy equipment, leaving only a chain link fence to protect the newly paved landing area and a thin string to protect the grassy area around the project.

Below, are images of the project as it appears on August 24, as well as images from our two prior updates earlier this month and at the beginning of the project in June.