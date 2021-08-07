 Penn State Nittany Lions Football Photos: August 7 Practice
BWI Photos: Penn State football August 7 preseason practice

Steve Manuel
Blue White Illustrated
Penn State opened the doors to the Lasch Football Complex on Saturday afternoon as part of its preseason media day marking the kickoff of the program's practices this month.

With a September 4 date at Wisconsin coming soon to begin the 2021 season, here's a look at the Nittany Lions in action during their second practice of the preseason camp:

Missed any of our Penn State Football 20201 Preseason Media Day coverage?

Inside the Den: Preseason Media Day Practice News & Notes

Column: For Penn State football, optimism ahead of season comes hard-earned

Adisa Isaac's status updated by Penn State's James Franklin ahead of season

BWI Photos: 2021 Penn State Media Day

How a 'battle-tested' Sean Clifford is building trust with OC Mike Yurcich

Mike Yurcich shares where he'll call plays from, talks Penn State QBs, more

BWI's Greg Pickel and Nate Bauer recap Penn State's 2021 media day

James Franklin, coordinators talk at Penn State media day: Watch

Three takeaways from James Franklin's Penn State media day press conference

