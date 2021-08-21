BWI Photos: Penn State football 2021 photo day at Beaver Stadium

Looking to avenge the disappointment of the 2020 season, finishing 4-5 after a challenging 0-5 start, the Penn State football program is gearing up for its opportunity in just 14 days.

Taking on Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Sept. 4, what will the Nittany Lions look like?

BWI's Dave Eckert was on hand Saturday afternoon to snap photos of the Penn State football program as it continues its preparations for the start of the season.

Click on the gallery below for Penn State's entire team photo, the class of newcomers to the program, its seniors and graduates, and some of the individual players who are likely to define the Nittany Lions' 2021 season.

RELATED: Sandy Barbour press conference notebook

RELATED: Preseason camp insider notebook