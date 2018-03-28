Join the Rivals community!
BWI Photos: Penn State 75 - Mississippi State 60
Nate Bauer •
BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@NateBauerBWI
Senior Editor
Is in his 13th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.
Check out our images from Penn State's dominant NIT semifinals win over Mississippi State Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden:
Penn State's bench erupted in celebration in the midst of a 24-0 run in the first and second quarters.
Tony Carr helped lock down Mississippi State's guards Tuesday night.
Patrick Chambers' Lions improved to 25-13 on the season with the win.
James Franklin was one of many faces in the crowd overwhelmingly supporting Penn State at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night.
Lamar Stevens followed his big game against Marquette with another 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
Shep Garner added 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from deep while moving into first place at Penn State for career 3-pointers made.
The Lions celebrate as they hit 8-of-13 shots from three in the first half.
Jamari Wheeler provided a jolt of energy, creating three steals in 11 minutes of action.
Josh Reaves added nine points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor.
Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour watched courtside.
Shep Garner called for calm as his Nittany Lions maintained their double-digit lead throughout the second half.
Injured forward Mike Watkins was with the team as it warmed up before the game.
Tony Carr lobbied for a foul call late in the game.
Shep Garner asked the officials for an explanation.
