BWI Photos: Penn State 64 - Indiana 49
Penn State improved to 15-5 on the season and 5-4 in the Big Ten Wednesday night following a 64-49 win over Indiana at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Check out our photo gallery, here!
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Like us on Facebook