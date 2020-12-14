 Penn State Nittany Lions Football: Michigan State Photo Gallery
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-14 07:57:19 -0600') }} football Edit

BWI Photos: Penn State 39 - Michigan State 24

Steve Manuel
Blue White Illustrated

Blue White Illustrated photographer Steve Manuel was in Beaver Stadium Saturday for Penn State's 39-24 win over Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

Check out his complete photo gallery below.


*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}