BWI Photos: Penn State 34 - Indiana 27

Steve Manuel
BWI Photographer

BWI photographer Steve Manuel was inside Beaver Stadium Saturday for Penn State's ninth win of the season, as the Nittany Lions defeated Indiana, 34-27. Check out all the best images in our photo gallery, here!

{{ article.author_name }}