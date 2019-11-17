BWI Photos: Penn State 34 - Indiana 27
BWI photographer Steve Manuel was inside Beaver Stadium Saturday for Penn State's ninth win of the season, as the Nittany Lions defeated Indiana, 34-27. Check out all the best images in our photo gallery, here!
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook