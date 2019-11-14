BWI Photos: November 13 practice gallery
Check out some of the sights from Penn State's partially open practice session to the media Wednesday evening, followed by interviews with James Franklin and Jonathan Sutherland.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook