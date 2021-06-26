BWI Photos: Lion Strong 7-on-7 & Official Visitors
In addition to hosting over 50 high schools Friday for its annual Lion Strong 7-on-7 tournament, Penn State is also hosting the majority of its committed players, plus a handful of other prospects for official visits this weekend. Blue White Illustrated was in attendance Friday to take it all in. Check out out photo gallery below.
