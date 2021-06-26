 Penn State Football Photos: Lion Strong 7-on-7 tournament
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-26 13:52:32 -0500') }} football Edit

BWI Photos: Lion Strong 7-on-7 & Official Visitors

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder
In addition to hosting over 50 high schools Friday for its annual Lion Strong 7-on-7 tournament, Penn State is also hosting the majority of its committed players, plus a handful of other prospects for official visits this weekend. Blue White Illustrated was in attendance Friday to take it all in. Check out out photo gallery below.


{{ article.author_name }}