 Penn State Football: An updated look at Beaver Stadium's Gate E renovation project
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-06 08:44:49 -0500') }} football

BWI Photos: Gate E expansion project continues at Beaver Stadium

Landscaping work on the Pennsylvania State University sign at the corner of Porter Rd. and Park Ave. is complete, but the expansion project at Beaver Stadium's Gate E continues just a few yards away.

A major maintenance project that had been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the 2020 season, construction has been ongoing at Gate E in an effort to remodel and expand its entry and exit point throughout the summer.

Said in a statement from athletics to "open additional entry points to allow fans to enter the stadium in a timely manner and relieve congestion at the gate," let's first reflect on the images of the constructions earliest stages against some updated vantage points with the start of the Nittany Lions' 2021 campaign now just a little over a month away.

EARLY JUNE GATE E CONSTRUCTION IMAGES

View of Beaver Stadium's Gate E from Park Ave.

The project is aiming to alleviate the choke point of ingress and egress in the stadium's northwest corner.
AUGUST UPDATE: BEAVER STADIUM GATE E EXPANSION PROJECT 

Work has been done to broaden the walkway into Beaver Stadium at Gate E on the northeast side of the stadium. (Nate Bauer/BWI)
View of the new retaining wall jutting out from the perimeter of the stadium toward Porter Rd. on the east side. (Nate Bauer/BWI)

Construction is ongoing as Penn State's first home game of the season approaches in just over a month.

{{ article.author_name }}