BWI Photos: Gate E expansion project continues at Beaver Stadium

Landscaping work on the Pennsylvania State University sign at the corner of Porter Rd. and Park Ave. is complete, but the expansion project at Beaver Stadium's Gate E continues just a few yards away.

A major maintenance project that had been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of the 2020 season, construction has been ongoing at Gate E in an effort to remodel and expand its entry and exit point throughout the summer.

Said in a statement from athletics to "open additional entry points to allow fans to enter the stadium in a timely manner and relieve congestion at the gate," let's first reflect on the images of the constructions earliest stages against some updated vantage points with the start of the Nittany Lions' 2021 campaign now just a little over a month away.