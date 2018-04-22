Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
{{timeAgo(content.live_at)}}
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-22 18:12:18 -0500') }}
football
Edit
BWI Photos: Blue-White Game
Bill Anderson
BWI Photographer
BWI photographer Bill Anderson was on hand Saturday to capture all the action of the Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium. Check out his pics from the game, here!
James Franklin and Keegan-Michael Key lead the Nittany Lions onto the field.
Stefen Wisniewski is introduced before the game following his Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Micah Parsons preps for his first action in front of a crowd at Beaver Stadium.
Trace McSorley completed 10-of-14 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.
Cam Sullivan-Brown hauled in this reception but was met immediately by Lamont Wade and Jon Sutherland.
Brooke Fisher takes off for a touchdown.
Mac Hippenhammer scored easily on this first quarter reception from McSorley.
Chasz Wright at right tackle.
Jonathan Thomas finished with six carries for 27 yards.
Mark Allen had five carries for 30 yards and a touchdown Saturday.
Connor McGovern manned the center spot for the Nittany Lions.
Journey Brown finished with six carries for nine yards.
K.J. Hamler had one reception for 50 yards but lost a fumble on the play.
Blake Gillikin took in the game from the sidelines Saturday.
Carson Landis knocked through a 34-yard field goal.
Isaac Lutz had three receptions for 18 yards.
Tight end Jon Holland was out of action Saturday.
Cam Sullivan-Brown
Joe Arcangelo had two catches for seven yards, including this touchdown reception.
Shareef Miller tracks down Michael Shuster.
Penn State's offensive line.
Micah Parsons and Garrett Taylor combine for a tackle. Parsons finished with eight stops Saturday.
Trent Gordon makes a play on Cam Sullivan-Brown.
Saquon Barkley was back at Beaver Stadium before his big draft night this week.
Mike Miranda, C.J. Thorpe and Alex Gellerstedt.
Will Fries handles right tackle next to guard Michal Menet.
Jake Zembiec with a 31-yard carry.
Mac Hippenhammer closed the scoring with this touchdown, his second of the day.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}