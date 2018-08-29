Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-29 19:45:01 -0500') }}
football
Edit
BWI Photos: Aug. 29 Practice
Ryan Snyder •
BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@RivalsSnyder
Recruiting Analyst
Blue White Illustrated was at Penn State's open practice Wednesday evening. Check out all the best images here!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}