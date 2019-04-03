Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-03 21:33:05 -0500') }}
football
Edit
BWI Photos: April 3 Practice
Nate Bauer •
BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@NateBauerBWI
Senior Editor
Is in his 14th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.
Check out our photos from Penn State's April 3 spring practice session at Holuba Hall, here:
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}