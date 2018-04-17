Xyqt3janl6x4rc8ljdu5
Mac Hippenhammer also took first-team reps with the wideouts.
Trace McSorley signals to the sideline.
Lamont Wade worked at safety during the defensive series.
Penn State's first-team offensive line saw Chasz Wright, Mike Menet, Connor McGovern, Steven Gonzalez and Ryan Bates, right to left.
Wideout Brandon Polk.
Nick Scott intercepted a last-second heave downfield.
Defensive coordinator Brent Pry celebrated the play.
Head coach James Franklin addressed the team after practice.
Amani Oruwariye spoke to reporters following practice.
James Franklin answered questions after practice. The Nittany Lions have two more spring practices, including Saturday's Blue-White Game.