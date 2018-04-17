Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
{{timeAgo(content.live_at)}}
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-17 13:23:30 -0500') }}
football
Edit
BWI Photos: April 16 practice
Danny Dalton worked with the first team Monday night at tight end.
Nate Bauer •
BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@NateBauerBWI
Senior Editor
Is in his 13th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.
Mac Hippenhammer also took first-team reps with the wideouts.
Trace McSorley signals to the sideline.
Lamont Wade worked at safety during the defensive series.
Penn State's first-team offensive line saw Chasz Wright, Mike Menet, Connor McGovern, Steven Gonzalez and Ryan Bates, right to left.
Wideout Brandon Polk.
Nick Scott intercepted a last-second heave downfield.
Defensive coordinator Brent Pry celebrated the play.
Head coach James Franklin addressed the team after practice.
Amani Oruwariye spoke to reporters following practice.
James Franklin answered questions after practice. The Nittany Lions have two more spring practices, including Saturday's Blue-White Game.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}