BWI Live: What went right, wrong in Villanova win? Previewing Indiana, more

The Blue White Illustrated staff recaps Penn State's 38-17 win against Villanova during the Monday edition of BWI Live while turning our attention to Penn State's resumption of Big Ten play when the Nittany Lions host Indiana on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

Host Thomas Frank Carr takes the crew of BWI editor Nate Bauer and staff reporter Dave Eckert through a game that included some highlight-reel performances and plays by the Nittany Lions as well as some areas in which growth and development are obviously still needed this season.

