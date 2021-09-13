BWI Live: Week 2 Penn State vs Ball State Review (and Auburn Preview)

The Blue White Illustrated staff recaps Penn State's 44-13 win against Ball State during the Monday edition of BWI Live.

Host Thomas Frank Carr gets the staff's impression on how Penn State played in key facets of the game and what that means for the team going into a key game this weekend against Auburn. T-Frank is joined by Senior Editor Nate Bauer, Reporter Greg Pickel and staff writer Dave Eckert. They each give their broad views of the game and then get into the following topics:

- Has Keyvone Lee done enough to warrant more carries?

- What have they thought about Sean Clifford through two weeks of the season?

- How has Mike Yurcich put his stamp on the offense so far?

They also get into their key moments of the game and what turned the tide for Penn State last weekend. Finally, they look at the defensive side of the ball and discuss the following:

- Jesse Luketa's impact and selflessness as a player to switch positions.

- Daequan Hardy's play though two games as a slot corner.

- Jaquan Brisker's snap count against Ball State and if it should be a concern moving forward.

They wrap up by discussing the kicking situation with Jordan Stout and then give their first impressions of Auburn and what they're looking for on Saturday.