BWI Live: Reviewing Penn State football Week 3 White Out win
The Blue White Illustrated staff recaps Penn State's 28-20 win against Auburn during the Monday edition of BWI Live.
Host Thomas Frank Carr takes the crew of BWI editor Nate Bauer and staff reporter Dave Eckert through a wild game that included a missed down by the officials, two embattled quarterbacks playing the games of their lives, and yet another final drive that had Penn State fans on the edge of their seats.
Check out the replay of Monday afternoon's show in its entirety below or listen in via the podcast edition!
The BWI Live show and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below.
We've also recently been added to Apple! Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest video episode above, while the audio version can be found below.
