BWI Live: Dani Dennis-Sutton commitment reaction show

Blue White Illustrated host Thomas Frank Carr and senior editor Nate Bauer met Thursday evening shortly after the Nittany Lions' biggest recruiting news in a month full of it.

With the commitment of Rivals five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, the 11th-ranked player in the Class of 2022 and the top overall prospect at his position, the Nittany Lions built again on a July filled with big additions to the program.

But what is Penn State getting in Dennis-Sutton?

Join T-Frank and Bauer for a recap of everything the Nittany Lions are hoping to see from Dennis-Sutton in the years to come with BWI's Live: Dani Dennis-Sutton commitment reaction show, here: