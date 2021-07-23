BWI Live: Dani Dennis-Sutton commitment reaction show

 BWI Live: Dani Dennis-Sutton Penn State Nittany Lions Football commitment reaction show
Thomas Frank Carr and Nate Bauer
Blue White Illustrated
Blue White Illustrated host Thomas Frank Carr and senior editor Nate Bauer met Thursday evening shortly after the Nittany Lions' biggest recruiting news in a month full of it.

With the commitment of Rivals five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, the 11th-ranked player in the Class of 2022 and the top overall prospect at his position, the Nittany Lions built again on a July filled with big additions to the program.

But what is Penn State getting in Dennis-Sutton?

Join T-Frank and Bauer for a recap of everything the Nittany Lions are hoping to see from Dennis-Sutton in the years to come with BWI's Live: Dani Dennis-Sutton commitment reaction show, here:

