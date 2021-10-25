BWI Daily: Why PSU can't win ugly, and what it means moving forward

Penn State football lost 20-18 to Illinois on Saturday in a heartbreaking game for Nittany Lions football fans.

Thomas Frank Carr, the host of the BWI Daily Edition, gives you some of his observations of Penn State's game plan and execution throughout the loss.

He starts on the offensive side of the ball and looks at the team's apparent game plan of running the football early and often. Did they accomplish that? Why can't the Nittany Lions get movement on the ground? T-Frank takes a look at the players up front and their performance in certain schemes versus others. He also offers some suggestions about changes up front that might help.

Next, he takes a look at the defensive side of the ball and how the Nittany Lions are constructed upfront. The way Penn State has lost players on the defensive line, along with a lack of depth in some key areas, highlighted the team's inability to play in close, ugly games that rely on the ground game by both teams.