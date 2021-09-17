BWI Daily: White Out Recruiting Preview & Ryan Snyder‘s Week 3 Best Bets

It's a big recruiting weekend in Happy Valley, and the latest episode of BWI Daily has all your bases covered.

Host Thomas Frank Carr is joined by BWI recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder, who breaks down all of the key recruiting storylines heading into the weekend. They discuss both the Class of 2022 and 2023, who could be on commitment watch and so much more.

As they do each week, Carr and Snyder also finish with Ryan's best bets of the weekend. Games this week include: Toledo vs. Colorado State, Ohio State vs. Tulsa, Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo, Stanford vs. Vanderbilt, Boise State vs. Oklahoma State, and of course, Auburn vs. Penn State.

Watch below or listen in on your favorite podcast channel.