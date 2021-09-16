BWI Daily: White Out Preview, PFF's Mike Renner, honest Penn State look

Penn State faces the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and host Thomas Frank Carr has brought in two guests to get you ready for one of the biggest event in college football.

First, senior editor Nate Bauer joins the show to give a ground-level perspective of what he's seen and heard leading up to the game. T-Frank and Nate discus how the game with Auburn came about and how Franklin and his coaching staff feel about it based on their comments this week.

They then get into a serious discussion about the Penn State program and its place among its peers nationally in college football at a time when James Franklin's name has been attached a possible fit to the newly opened Southern Cal job.

They finish their discussion with a look at the game and the key factors that will decide the outcome on Saturday.

Next, T-Frank welcomes in Mike Renner, senior draft analyst at PFF to give his view of the game from a national perspective. Mike is also the co-host of the Tailgate Podcast for PFF and will be at the game on Saturday. Mike discusses the players and matchups he's watching that will determine the outcome of the game.