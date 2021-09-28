BWI Daily: Which Penn State players have produced the most so far?
The Nittany Lions are 4-0 and a top-5 team in the nation heading into another primetime showdown, this time with 2-2 Indiana. Before the resumption of Big 10 games for the year, host of the BWI Daily Edition, Thomas Frank Carr, takes a look back at the first month to see which Nittany Lions have stood out from a production standpoint.
Seven players, three offensive and four defensive, have elite-level production, according to PFF. T-Frank goes through the list to highlight not only which metrics stand out, but why they're critical to the success of the team going forward.
T-Frank then gives a preview of the Penn State and Indiana game to show which players on that list will face another test, or conversely, which players could have yet another standout performance.
Watch below or listen in on your favorite podcast channel.
The BWI Daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below.
We've also recently been added to Apple! Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest video episode above, while the audio version can be found below.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook