BWI Daily: Which Penn State football depth players stood out in latest win?

The Penn State Nittany Lions are now a Top 5 team in the nation at 4-0 heading into a key game against Indiana this Saturday.

Before we turn the page to that game, host Thomas Frank Carr points out five key depth players that stood out to him on his review of the Penn State vs Villanova film.

These players stood out either for their exceptional play, or their importance in Penn State's rotation going forward.

Why will they be important to the Nittany Lions moving forward this season?

Head coach James Franklin likes to rotate his players much more than he has so far this season and each of these players made an impact in a blowout win in some facet or another.

Watch below or listen in on your favorite podcast channel.