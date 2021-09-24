BWI Daily: Under-the-Radar 2023 Prospects & Ryan Snyder‘s Week 4 Best Bets

The BWI Daily Edition closes out the week with recruiting insider Ryan Snyder bringing you the latest insight from Penn State's 28-20 win over Auburn in the annual White Out game.

This week Ryan shares a few players who visited for the Auburn game but are also going under-the-radar a bit in the Class of 2023.

From there Ryan and host Thomas Frank Carr discuss Dani Dennis-Sutton and Abdul Carter's clash this weekend, which Snyder will be attending. T-Frank also gives you his insights into what he's seen so far this season from Dennis-Sutton on film.

They also give a quick breakdown on four-star cornerback Lamont Payne, who committed last weekend. Click here see the full film room that T-Frank did on Payne.

Then Snyder gives some insight on a few players that will be attending the game this weekend against Villanova.

Finally they wrap up with Ryan Snyder's Best Bets for week four. This week's crop of games include: Buffalo at Old Dominion, Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, LSU at Mississippi State and Villanova at Penn State.