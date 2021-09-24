BWI Daily: Under-the-Radar 2023 Prospects & Ryan Snyder‘s Week 4 Best Bets
The BWI Daily Edition closes out the week with recruiting insider Ryan Snyder bringing you the latest insight from Penn State's 28-20 win over Auburn in the annual White Out game.
This week Ryan shares a few players who visited for the Auburn game but are also going under-the-radar a bit in the Class of 2023.
From there Ryan and host Thomas Frank Carr discuss Dani Dennis-Sutton and Abdul Carter's clash this weekend, which Snyder will be attending. T-Frank also gives you his insights into what he's seen so far this season from Dennis-Sutton on film.
They also give a quick breakdown on four-star cornerback Lamont Payne, who committed last weekend. Click here see the full film room that T-Frank did on Payne.
Then Snyder gives some insight on a few players that will be attending the game this weekend against Villanova.
Finally they wrap up with Ryan Snyder's Best Bets for week four. This week's crop of games include: Buffalo at Old Dominion, Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, LSU at Mississippi State and Villanova at Penn State.
The BWI Daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below.
We've also recently been added to Apple! Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest video episode above, while the audio version can be found below.
