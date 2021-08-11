BWI Daily: Top 5 most versatile players for Penn State Football
On today's BWI Daily, host Thomas Frank Carr takes a look at the Penn State Nittany Lions roster and gives his thoughts on the top five most versatile players on the team.
This is based not just on skills but also current position and how Penn State has used similar players in the past. This helps T-Frank project the versatility of some young players we haven't seen much of yet.
From there he goes on to give his thoughts on how one side of the ball is much less versatile than the other and how being a bit more unpredictable can help that unit be more efficient and effective.
The BWI daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. It can also be found on the following platforms: Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest episode below:
VIDEO PODCAST:
AUDIO PODCAST:
