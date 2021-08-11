 BWI Daily Podcast: The Top Five Most Versatile Players on the Penn State Nittany Lions' Football Roster
BWI Daily: Top 5 most versatile players for Penn State Football

Thomas Frank Carr
Blue-White Illustrated
On today's BWI Daily, host Thomas Frank Carr takes a look at the Penn State Nittany Lions roster and gives his thoughts on the top five most versatile players on the team.

This is based not just on skills but also current position and how Penn State has used similar players in the past. This helps T-Frank project the versatility of some young players we haven't seen much of yet.

From there he goes on to give his thoughts on how one side of the ball is much less versatile than the other and how being a bit more unpredictable can help that unit be more efficient and effective.

The Penn State Nittany Lions have a handful of versatile players on its roster, including linebacker Curtis Jacobs.
Linebacker Curtis Jacobs can do a few roles for the Penn State Nittany Lions' defense this season.

The BWI daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. It can also be found on the following platforms: Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.

Check out our latest episode below:

VIDEO PODCAST:

Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated's YouTube channel

AUDIO PODCAST: 

NOT WORKING? DOWNLOAD EPISODE HERE

{{ article.author_name }}