 BWI Daily: Three keys to Sean Clifford's improvement in 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-02 12:12:39 -0500') }} football Edit

BWI Daily: Three keys to Sean Clifford's improvement in 2021

Thomas Frank Carr
Blue White Illustrated
Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr is back with another episode of his daily podcast, BWI Daily, both as a podcast and video podcast.

In today's episode, T-Frank breaks down Sean Clifford's performance at quarterback in 2020 against what the fifth-year senior is capable of doing in the coming weeks and months as the 2021 campaign begins.

Will Clifford show improvement this season?

T-Frank demonstrates what it's going to take for that to happen for Clifford and the Nittany Lions here.

Join T-Frank for the BWI Daily podcast to learn more:

VIDEO PODCAST:

AUDIO PODCAST: 

{{ article.author_name }}