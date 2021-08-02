BWI Daily: Three keys to Sean Clifford's improvement in 2021
Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr is back with another episode of his daily podcast, BWI Daily, both as a podcast and video podcast.
In today's episode, T-Frank breaks down Sean Clifford's performance at quarterback in 2020 against what the fifth-year senior is capable of doing in the coming weeks and months as the 2021 campaign begins.
Will Clifford show improvement this season?
T-Frank demonstrates what it's going to take for that to happen for Clifford and the Nittany Lions here.
Join T-Frank for the BWI Daily podcast to learn more:
VIDEO PODCAST:
AUDIO PODCAST:
More from BWI:
Sights & Sounds: Penn State football hosts targets, commits at Lasch Bash
News & Notes: What we're hearing following Penn State's Lasch Bash Barbecue
Penn State's August checklist: Camp, recruiting rewind, and more
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook