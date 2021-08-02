BWI Daily: Three keys to Sean Clifford's improvement in 2021

Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr is back with another episode of his daily podcast, BWI Daily, both as a podcast and video podcast.

In today's episode, T-Frank breaks down Sean Clifford's performance at quarterback in 2020 against what the fifth-year senior is capable of doing in the coming weeks and months as the 2021 campaign begins.

Will Clifford show improvement this season?

T-Frank demonstrates what it's going to take for that to happen for Clifford and the Nittany Lions here.

Join T-Frank for the BWI Daily podcast to learn more: