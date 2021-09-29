BWI Daily: Is Penn State's No. 4 ranking a distraction moving forward?
The Penn State Nittany Lions are 4-0 heading into a showdown with 2-2 Indiana on Saturday night and head coach James Franklin struck a very serious tone on Tuesday in his weekly press conference.
BWI senior editor Nate Bauer and host Thomas Frank Carr get into not just what Franklin said, but what his tone and demeanor since his post-game comments after the team's win against Villanova mean for the team this week.
Is being ranked No. 4 a good thing or a bad thing for the program this early in the season?
T-Frank also asks Nate what he expects to see at the Wednesday evening practice availability later that day based on what they have discusses so far. After T-Frank gets into the more intricate details about the running game and the issues that the team has faced so far, he gives a quick overview of the film he's watched on Indiana.
He and Nate discuss how defensive coordinator Brent Pry could choose to attack a struggling Indiana offense. They wrap up with a conversation about Sean Clifford's future and what he might do once the season is over.
Watch below or listen in on your favorite podcast channel.
The BWI Daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below.
We've also recently been added to Apple! Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest video episode above, while the audio version can be found below.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook