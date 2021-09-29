BWI Daily: Is Penn State's No. 4 ranking a distraction moving forward?

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 4-0 heading into a showdown with 2-2 Indiana on Saturday night and head coach James Franklin struck a very serious tone on Tuesday in his weekly press conference.

BWI senior editor Nate Bauer and host Thomas Frank Carr get into not just what Franklin said, but what his tone and demeanor since his post-game comments after the team's win against Villanova mean for the team this week.

Is being ranked No. 4 a good thing or a bad thing for the program this early in the season?

T-Frank also asks Nate what he expects to see at the Wednesday evening practice availability later that day based on what they have discusses so far. After T-Frank gets into the more intricate details about the running game and the issues that the team has faced so far, he gives a quick overview of the film he's watched on Indiana.

He and Nate discuss how defensive coordinator Brent Pry could choose to attack a struggling Indiana offense. They wrap up with a conversation about Sean Clifford's future and what he might do once the season is over.

Watch below or listen in on your favorite podcast channel.