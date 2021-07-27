BWI Daily: Texas, Oklahoma announce exit; impact on Penn State and Big Ten

Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr is back with another episode of his daily podcast, BWI Daily, both as a podcast and video podcast.

In today's episode, T-Frank welcomes BWI editor Nate Bauer to the show to discuss the impending exit of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to join the SEC and what the move's ramifications are for Penn State and the Big Ten.

As the landscape of college football again shifts in a major way, what's next for the Nittany Lions and their conference home of the past three decades?

Join T-Frank for the BWI Daily podcast to learn more: