 BWI Daily Podcast: Talking Mike Yurcich ahead of the Nittany Lions' 2021 season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-21 11:09:33 -0500') }} football Edit

BWI Daily: Talking Mike Yurcich ahead of the Nittany Lions' 2021 season

Thomas Frank Carr
BWI Contributor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr is back with another episode of his daily podcast, BWI Daily, both as a podcast and video podcast.

In today's episode, T-Frank is joined by BWI editor Nate Bauer for a lengthy talk about Penn State's offense under the direction of new coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Join T-Frank for the BWI Daily podcast to learn more:

VIDEO PODCAST:

Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated's YouTube channel

AUDIO PODCAST:

NOT WORKING? DOWNLOAD AUDIO FILE HERE TO LISTEN

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}