BWI Daily: Sean Clifford update, post-practice notes, more with Nate Bauer

Some of the mysteries around starting quarterback Sean Clifford were cleared up on Wednesday when the media was able to see Clifford take part in, and throw at, practice.

Host Thomas Frank Carr and BWI Senior Editor Nate Bauer were both at a midweek Penn State media availability this week to take in the sights and sounds and give you a report on what they saw in this edition of the BWI Daily.

They start with their impressions of what they saw from Clifford and what his presence means not only for the game this weekend, potentially, but also going forward. They also dive into what James Franklin said after practice in relation to his quarterback and how he's handling the situation where all three quarterbacks, as Clifford, Ta'Quan Roberson, and Christian Veilleux, are all receiving first team reps this week.

Next, they dive into the upcoming game and how the offense and defense will need to operate in order to get a win. Nate also gives his prediction on what sort of entertainment value there will be throughout the Penn State-Illinois matchup.

They then discuss the running back situation and what Nate saw, and didn't see, at practice on Wednesday and what that means for the game and the season moving forward. They discuss how it may not be the worst thing to have fewer tailbacks available after the bye and some presumed health improvements for Noah Cain.

PJ Mustipher's situation going forward is of great interest to the team and to Nate, so he and T-Frank discuss the paths forward for the senior defensive tackle and the possibility of him returning for a fifth year at Penn State. T-Frank gives his assessment of where Mustipher might stand as a draft prospect and what coming back might do, good and bad, for his future.