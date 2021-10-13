BWI Daily: Sean Clifford, Penn State awards, season reset with Nate Bauer

The good news for Penn State fans is that their team is 5-1 on the season and has exceeded expectations to this point, being ranked in the top 10 nationally.

The bad news for Penn State fans is that the loss to Iowa last weekend came with the loss of several key players including starting quarterback Sean Clifford and starting defensive tackle PJ Mustipher to injury.

So how should Penn State fans feel about the second half of the season?

Senior editor Nate Bauer joins host Thomas Frank Carr on the BWI Daily Edition to discuss just that. They also get into what rumors they are hearing about the status of Clifford and what that might mean for the season ahead.

From there, they extrapolate what an offense, and team, identity will need to be for the Penn State football team to be successful if Clifford misses any amount of time in 2021. They also discuss the parts and pieces around backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson that will need to improve for the team to continue to find success.

All of that is wrapped up in the single game that Penn State played against Iowa and how the Nittany Lions' offensive and defensive performances on Saturday will have to change moving forward.

Finally, they get into mid-season awards, which players are the MVP of both sides of the ball, most improved players and more.

Watch below or listen in on your favorite podcast channel.