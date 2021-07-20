BWI Daily: Sean Clifford in 2021, basketball recruiting update, more
Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr is back with another episode of his daily podcast, BWI Daily, both as a podcast and video podcast.
In today's episode, T-Frank is joined by BWI staff writer Dave Eckert, leaving the two to examine Penn State's pass rushing possibilities ahead of the 2021 season.
Other topics this episode include:
- Arnold Ebiketie's NFL draft potential.
- Sean Clifford's stock at quarterback in his fifth-year senior season.
- Penn State men's basketball's latest recruiting efforts during the summer evaluation period.
