 BWI Daily Podcast: Sean Clifford in 2021, basketball recruiting update, more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-20 12:17:31 -0500') }} football Edit

BWI Daily: Sean Clifford in 2021, basketball recruiting update, more

Thomas Frank Carr
BWI Contributor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr is back with another episode of his daily podcast, BWI Daily, both as a podcast and video podcast.

In today's episode, T-Frank is joined by BWI staff writer Dave Eckert, leaving the two to examine Penn State's pass rushing possibilities ahead of the 2021 season.

Other topics this episode include:

- Arnold Ebiketie's NFL draft potential.

- Sean Clifford's stock at quarterback in his fifth-year senior season.

- Penn State men's basketball's latest recruiting efforts during the summer evaluation period.

Join T-Frank for the BWI Daily podcast to learn more:

VIDEO PODCAST:

Subscribe to Blue White Illustrated's YouTube channel

AUDIO PODCAST:

NOT WORKING? DOWNLOAD AUDIO FILE HERE TO LISTEN

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}