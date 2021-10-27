BWI Daily: Scouting OSU and its matchup against PSU with a Buckeyes expert

Penn State football is 0-2 over its last two game weeks and is now staring down a matchup with fifth-ranked Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday.

While you may have seen the lopsided scores that the Buckeyes have been piling up over the last several weeks, host Thomas Frank Carr takes you deeper into the Buckeyes depth chart with Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.

Rabinowitz joins the BWI Daily Edition to give a closer look at Ohio State's offense, defense, and coaches as he tells you just how this season has gone for head coach Ryan Day's team.

They start on the offensive side of the ball with redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Stroud and take a look at his season to date. The young signal-caller had some bumps to start the season, but Rabinowitz explains why that was the case and what has happened since he sat against Akron early in the season.

From there T-Frank asks Rabinowitz if this is the most talented group of pass-catchers that Ohio State has had in recent memory. Does he think so? And what separates this group from the teams of the past?

After that, the pair moves on to talk about the Ohio State offensive line and how talented they are up front. A line shuffle this offseason created a unique group of players up front and Rabinowitz tells T-Frank what he thinks of their potential as a unit.

While discussing the running game, Rabinowitz compares freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson, not to a former Ohio State player at his position, but rather one that might surprise Penn State fans.

They then shift their focus to the defense and how it's changed since secondary coach Matt Barnes took over play-calling duties mid-season. There's one key area that Ohio State has improved according to Rabinowitz and he says it's helped a young group of defenders.

Speaking of that group, is there a player that can contend with Jahan Dotson? Rabinowitz gives his thoughts. What about up front? Is there another Joey Bosa or Nick Young on the way for the Buckeyes that the Nittany Lions have to deal with? The group along the defensive line is built differently than in the past according to Rabinowitz and he thinks their strengths lie in more than just one player.

Finally, they wrap up by looking at the linebackers and then discussing if Penn State's offense can produce enough points to keep up with Ryan Day's squad.