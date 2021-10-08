BWI Daily: Projecting Penn State's next commit & Ryan Snyder's best bets

The Nittany Lions have been surging on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, but now that we're heading into the thick of the season, will Penn State pick up another player for its Class of 2023? BWI recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder is back on the BWI Daily to give his thoughts on who is the most likely to pull the trigger.

He and host Thomas Frank Carr go through his list, while also discussing if certain recruiting trends at tight end are intentional, or circumstantial, with the talent that Penn State has been targeting.

They also discuss a new NCAA rule regarding the expansion of recruiting classes in the event of transfers. Is head coach James Franklin already taking advantage of that rule with the large class in 2022? Or is something else at play.

T-Frank and Ryan also get into the likelihood of potential transfers from the program and adding players in the portal at key positions. T-Frank then gives an impassioned plea to Penn State fans about their expectations from their young signal callers in the class of '22.

They wrap up with an interesting conversation about how to project a players speed from high school to college and how Penn State views the numbers that they gather from prospects.

Finally they get into Ryan Snyder's Best Bets of the week, which include: South Carolina at Tennessee (-10.5.), Alabama (16.5) at Texas A&M, Boise State at BYU (-5), Vanderbilt at Florida (-38) and Penn State at Iowa (-2).

Check out the full episode on YouTube below or via all of our podcast streams: