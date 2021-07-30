 BWI Daily: Previewing top Penn State football training camp battles
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-30 11:35:54 -0500') }} football Edit

BWI Daily: Previewing top Penn State football training camp battles

Thomas Frank Carr
Blue White Illustrated
Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr is back with another episode of his daily podcast, BWI Daily, both as a podcast and video podcast.

In today's episode, T-Frank looks at the position battles that will highlight the Penn State Nittany Lions summer camp, which starts next week.

Join T-Frank for the BWI Daily podcast to learn more:

VIDEO PODCAST:

AUDIO PODCAST: 

{{ article.author_name }}