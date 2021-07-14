BWI Daily: Previewing the Penn State decision for commit Lonnie White Jr.
Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr examines the decision Lonnie White Jr. will have to make as he considers his future with the Pittsburgh Pirates or one in which he plays football at Penn State.
How will White go about making his decision?
What considerations should he make?
Join T. Frank for the BWI Daily podcast to learn more about White and the decision he'll have to make, plus conversation regarding name, image and likeness.
VIDEO PODCAST:
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook