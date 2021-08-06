BWI Daily: Previewing Penn State's defense as training camp starts

What is the outlook for Penn State's defense in 2021? The Nittany Lions start training camp on Friday, and coordinator Brent Pry will need every practice rep possible to evaluate both starters and reserves at a number of positions. With that in mind, today's episode of the BWI Daily with Thomas Frank Carr takes a closer look at each position, from the defensive line to the linebackers and finally the corners and safeties.

Penn State corner Tariq Castro-Fields is expected to be a leader of the Lions' defense this fall. Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics

Blue-White Illustrated's Greg Pickel joins the show to discuss each position group, the players to watch, who could be on the outside looking in, and whether or not the unit as a whole will be better or worse in 2021. The BWI daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. It can also be found on the following platforms: Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google. Check out this episode below.

VIDEO PODCAST:

AUDIO PODCAST: