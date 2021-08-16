BWI Daily: Predicting Penn State Nittany Lions football's breakout players
On today's BWI Daily, host Thomas Frank Carr, along with reporter David Eckert, discuss potential breakout players for Penn State Nittany Lions football.
The pair also break down the state of Penn State's defense, and analyze the commitment of Class of 2022 shooting guard Evan Mahaffey to Penn Sate basketball.
The BWI daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below. It can also be found on the following platforms: Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest episode below:
VIDEO PODCAST:
AUDIO PODCAST:
