 Penn State Nittany Lions football: Picking potential breakout players for the Nittany Lions
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-16 12:32:41 -0500') }} football

BWI Daily: Predicting Penn State Nittany Lions football's breakout players

Thomas Frank Carr & David Eckert
Blue White Illustrated
On today's BWI Daily, host Thomas Frank Carr, along with reporter David Eckert, discuss potential breakout players for Penn State Nittany Lions football.

The pair also break down the state of Penn State's defense, and analyze the commitment of Class of 2022 shooting guard Evan Mahaffey to Penn Sate basketball.


Could Penn State Nittany Lions football linebacker Brandon Smith be a breakout player on the defensive side of the ball?
