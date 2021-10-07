BWI Daily: Post-practice update and keys to Penn State, Iowa showdown

Senior Editor of Blue White Illustrated, Nate Bauer, joins host Thomas Frank Carr as they discuss their observations on what they saw at Penn State's open practice Wednesday evening.

From talk about the NIttany Lions' defense at practice to Nate's observations of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford this week and how he feels the senior quarterback is conducting himself heading into the game against Iowa, the pair also discuss what James Franklin had to say after practice.

Those topics include:

- How the Iowa offensive output doesn't tell the whole story of the Hawkeyes offense, but how it does lead into an interesting discussion about how they've played outside of turnover-shortened fields this season.

- Getting into some specifics of what they found while digging into the information about how efficient Iowa's offense has been.

- The importance of Jordan Stout and how he's changed James Franklin's decision making on fourth down this season.

- Penn State's talented safety tandem and how Penn State's focus on getting turnovers has finally paid off after several years.

Then they take questions from fans submitted either on Twitter, or the Blue White Illustrated message board and get into some game-specific matchups and keys to how Penn State will need to attack and defend Iowa.

Check out the full episode on YouTube below or via all of our podcast streams: