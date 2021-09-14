BWI Daily Podcast: T-Frank takes a look at Auburn QB Bo Nix
Penn State faces another Top 25 opponent in the month of September, this time hosting the 20th-ranked Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium for their annual White Out Game.
What do you need to know about the Tigers? Film analyst and BWI Daily host Thomas Frank Carr checked out the film this week to get a better feel for Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.
T-Frank gives his impressions on how Nix has evolved as a quarterback since his freshman year, as well as his strengths and weaknesses. He also gives his thoughts t the Nittany Lion defense should do to attack the junior quarterback.
The BWI Daily and all of our podcasts can be heard by clicking play on the embedded media icon below.
We've also recently been added to Apple! Click the link below to follow on your app of choice: Apple, Spotify, Audible, Podbean, and Google.
Check out our latest video episode above, while the audio version can be found below.
