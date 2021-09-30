BWI Daily Podcast: Penn State vs Indiana Preview (with Dustin Dopirak)

Host of the BWI Daily Edition Thomas Frank Carr interviews Indiana beat writer Dustin Dopirak of the Indy Star and the Bloomington Herald Times to find out more about what's going on with the Indiana football team.

The Hoosiers are 2-2 so far this season with losses to ranked Iowa and ranked Cincinnati. From the ups-and-downs of quarterback Michael Penix's recovery from his third knee injury and second ACL tear in his right knee, to the story behind all of Penix's interceptions to start the season, and why head coach Tom Allen has stuck by the senior despite his struggles, Dopirak covers the Hoosiers in-depth this year.

They also discuss how the Indiana offensive line has been dealing with it's own injuries and how that has affected Penix and his ability to play his style of football early in the season.

Then they switch their attention to the defense and the Hoosiers' front seven, which is not a bad unit, but like the offensive line, may be more a sum of their parts than individual stars. The one star of note is middle linebacker Micah McFadden, whose value to the defense is particularly high.

Still, the Indiana defense has been injury riddled, like the skill positions and Dustin takes T-Frank through the list of players that won't play, or may not play on Saturday and how that matchups will go beyond just Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson and cornerback Tiawan Mullen. He discusses the players that stand out, and what Indiana has been missing so far this season from that group.

Watch below or listen in on your favorite podcast channel.