BWI Daily: Penn State training camp preview [skill positions]

Blue White Illustrated's Thomas Frank Carr is back with another episode of his daily podcast, BWI Daily, both as a podcast and video podcast.

In today's episode, T-Frank and BWI writer Dave Eckert evaluate the skill positions and key stats ahead of the start of Penn State's preseason football camp, which begins Friday.

This episode also includes:

- A look at Penn State's dropped passes over the past three seasons and how they've improved over time. They then discuss if this is an area that will continue to improve or if the Nittany Lion's are due for a regression.

- Next they look at the ability of the offense to create separation, or lack of it, among it's pass-catchers. They do this by examining the contested catch numbers of the team from 2020 and how the quarterback, play caller and receivers all are apart of that formula.

- Next they move on the the running game and ask the question, "Can you have Noah Cain and Keyvone Lee as your top two tailbacks?"

- Finally, they examine new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich's influence on the offense and why T-Frank and Dave are both high on his abilities to get more out of the skill positions in 2021.

